Road Conditions for December 18, 2024, at 6:42 a.m.

I-80 West

Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins

The road conditions report is brought to you by: Decker Glass

I-80 East

Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 255, WY 72 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Click in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Arlington [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility, extreme blow over risk from Arlington to Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Slick with dangerous winds, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Exit 279, Cooper Cove and Exit 290, Quealy Dome [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Slick with dangerous winds, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Slick with dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Cheyenne [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

US 191

Dry between Mile Marker 513 and I-80

Slick with black ice from Rock Springs to Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd

Wet, slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale

Slick in spots with black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct

Slick in spots with snowfall, black ice from Daniel Jct to Hoback Jct [Falling rock advisory at Hoback Jct]

Slick in spots with snowfall to Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap

Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

Southpass

Slick in spots with fog, black ice from WY 372 to the Fremont/Sublette County Line

Slick in spots with strong winds between Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47

Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate

Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT