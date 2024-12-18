Road Conditions for December 18, 2024, at 6:42 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins

I-80 East

  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 255, WY 72 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Click in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Arlington [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility, extreme blow over risk from Arlington to Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick with dangerous winds, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Exit 279, Cooper Cove and Exit 290, Quealy Dome [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick with dangerous winds, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick with dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Cheyenne [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
  • Slick with black ice from Rock Springs to Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Wet, slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, black ice from Daniel Jct to Hoback Jct [Falling rock advisory at Hoback Jct]
  • Slick in spots with snowfall to Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots with fog, black ice from WY 372 to the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick in spots with strong winds between Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

