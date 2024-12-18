Road Conditions for December 18, 2024, at 6:42 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins
I-80 East
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 255, WY 72 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 255, WY 72 and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Click in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, extreme blow over risk between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Arlington [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility, extreme blow over risk from Arlington to Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick with dangerous winds, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Exit 279, Cooper Cove and Exit 290, Quealy Dome [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick with dangerous winds, black ice, extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick with dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Cheyenne [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and I-80
- Slick with black ice from Rock Springs to Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Wet, slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots with snowfall, black ice from Daniel Jct to Hoback Jct [Falling rock advisory at Hoback Jct]
- Slick in spots with snowfall to Jackson
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots with fog, black ice from WY 372 to the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots with strong winds between Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
