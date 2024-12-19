Road Conditions for December 19, 2024, at 6:28 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 19, 2024, at 6:28 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins

The road conditions report is brought to you by: Decker Glass

I-80 East

  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Wet with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Exit 335, Buford to Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with strong winds near Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and WY 351
  • Slick in spots between WY 351 and Bondurant
  • Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Jct [Falling rock advisory at Hoback Jct]
  • Dry to Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

Southpass

  • Dry from WY 372 to the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick in spots between Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Road Conditions for December 18, 2024, at 6:42 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 18, 2024, at 6:42 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 17, 2024, at 6:48 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 17, 2024, at 6:48 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 16, 2024, at 5:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 16, 2024, at 5:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for November 28th, 2024 at 5:43 a.m.

Road Conditions for November 28th, 2024 at 5:43 a.m.