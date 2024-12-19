Road Conditions for December 19, 2024, at 6:28 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins
The road conditions report is brought to you by: Decker Glass
I-80 East
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Wet with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Exit 335, Buford to Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with strong winds near Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and WY 351
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Bondurant
- Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Jct [Falling rock advisory at Hoback Jct]
- Dry to Jackson
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper
Southpass
- Dry from WY 372 to the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots between Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT
Advertisement - Story continues below...