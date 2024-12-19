Road Conditions for December 19, 2024, at 6:28 a.m.

I-80 West

Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins

I-80 East

Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Wet with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Exit 335, Buford to Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50,000 GVW due to gusting winds]

Dry with strong winds near Cheyenne

US 191

Dry between Mile Marker 513 and WY 351

Slick in spots between WY 351 and Bondurant

Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Jct [Falling rock advisory at Hoback Jct]

Dry to Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap

Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

Southpass

Dry from WY 372 to the Fremont/Sublette County Line

Slick in spots between Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate

Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate and US 287 / WY 789

