Road Conditions for December 1st, 2025 at 6:28 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick in spots with fog, limited visibility from the Utah state Line and Evanston [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Slick in spots from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick in spots Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick in spots between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick in spots between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Slick in spots between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick in Spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick in spots at Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots between Cove Road and Quealy Dome [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick in spots with blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick in spots with fog between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick in spots with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry with fog between Farson and WY 351
- Wet, slick in spots with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick in spots between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick in spots from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick in spots with fog between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry with fog from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Dry with fog between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT