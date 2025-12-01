Road Conditions for December 1st, 2025 at 6:28 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick in spots with fog, limited visibility from the Utah state Line and Evanston [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
  • Slick in spots between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Slick in spots from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Slick in spots Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Slick in spots between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Slick in spots between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Slick in spots between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Slick in Spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Slick in spots at Elk Mountain
  • Slick in spots between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
  • Slick in spots between Cove Road and Quealy Dome [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Slick in spots with fog between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Slick in spots with fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Dry with fog between Farson and WY 351
  • Wet, slick in spots with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Slick in spots between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
  • Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Slick in spots from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova to WY 487
  • Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Slick in spots with fog between WY 372 and Farson
  • Dry with fog from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Dry with fog between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

