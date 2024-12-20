Road Conditions for December 20, 2024, at 6:34 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from Utah state line to MM 57, Sweetwater County Line
- Dry with fog from MM 57, Sweetwater County Line to Exit 83, La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Rawlins
I-80 East
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 255, WY 72
- Dry from Exit 255, WY 72 to Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
- Dry from Cooper Cove Rd through Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and WY 351
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Hoback Jct [Falling rock advisory between Bondurant and Hoback Jct]
- Dry to Jackson
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper
South Pass
- Dry from WY 372 through South Pass to US 287 / WY 789
