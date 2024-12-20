Road Conditions for December 20, 2024, at 6:34 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from Utah state line to MM 57, Sweetwater County Line
  • Dry with fog from MM 57, Sweetwater County Line to Exit 83, La Barge Rd
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Rawlins

I-80 East

  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 255, WY 72
  • Dry from Exit 255, WY 72 to Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
  • Dry from Cooper Cove Rd through Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and WY 351
  • Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Hoback Jct [Falling rock advisory between Bondurant and Hoback Jct]
  • Dry to Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry from WY 372 through South Pass to US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

