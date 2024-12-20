Road Conditions for December 20, 2024, at 6:34 a.m.

I-80 West

Dry from Utah state line to MM 57, Sweetwater County Line

Dry with fog from MM 57, Sweetwater County Line to Exit 83, La Barge Rd

Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Rawlins

I-80 East

Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct

Dry with strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 255, WY 72

Dry from Exit 255, WY 72 to Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd

Dry with strong winds between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd

Dry from Cooper Cove Rd through Cheyenne

US 191

Dry between Mile Marker 513 and WY 351

Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale

Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct

Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Hoback Jct [Falling rock advisory between Bondurant and Hoback Jct]

Dry to Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap

Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

South Pass

Dry from WY 372 through South Pass to US 287 / WY 789

