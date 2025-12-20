Road Conditions for December 20th, 2025, at 7:05 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Wet Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Wet between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry with strong winds from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk over risk at Elk Mountain. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Cove Road and Quealy Dome. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road.Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots between the Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in Spots from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick in Spots between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Dry from Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
- Dry from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Wet between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Wet from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Wet from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Wet from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with strong winds from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots with snowfall. BLACK ICE. CHAIN LAW 1. between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick in spots with snowfall BLACK ICE. CHAIN LAW 1. between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- BLACK ICE. CHAIN LAW 1. between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
