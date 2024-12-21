Road Conditions for December 21, 2024, at 6:36 a.m.

I-80 West

Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins

The road conditions report is brought to you by: Decker Glass

I-80 East

Dry between Rawlins and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd

Dry with strong winds between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd

Dry between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd

Dry with strong winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 335, Buford

Dry to and through Cheyenne

US 191

Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Daniel Jct

Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Bondurant

Dry from Bondurant to Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap

Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

South Pass

Dry through South Pass from WY 372 to US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT