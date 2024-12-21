Road Conditions for December 21, 2024, at 6:36 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins
I-80 East
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 267, Wagonhound Rd and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
- Dry between Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry to and through Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Dry from Bondurant to Jackson
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper
South Pass
- Dry through South Pass from WY 372 to US 287 / WY 789
