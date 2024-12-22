Road Conditions for December 22, 2024, at 6:24 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins

I-80 East

  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 290, Quealy Dome
  • Dry between Exit 290, Quealy Dome and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry to and through Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Dry from Bondurant to Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry through South Pass from WY 372 to US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

