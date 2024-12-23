Road Conditions for December 23, 2024, at 6:18 a.m.

I-80 West

Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins

I-80 East

Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct

Wet with strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd

Dry to and through Cheyenne

US 191

Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Daniel Jct

Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant

Wet with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Jct

Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Hoback Jct and Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap

Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

South Pass

Dry through South Pass from WY 372 to US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT