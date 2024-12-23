Road Conditions for December 23, 2024, at 6:18 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins
The road conditions report is brought to you by: Decker Glass
I-80 East
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
- Wet with strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
- Dry to and through Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Wet with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Hoback Jct and Jackson
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper
South Pass
- Dry through South Pass from WY 372 to US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT
Advertisement - Story continues below...