Road Conditions for December 23, 2024, at 6:18 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 23, 2024, at 6:18 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry from Utah state line to Rawlins

The road conditions report is brought to you by: Decker Glass

I-80 East

  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Jct
  • Wet with strong winds between Exit 235, Walcott Jct and Exit 279, Cooper Cove Rd
  • Dry to and through Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Wet with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Jct
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Hoback Jct and Jackson

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry through South Pass from WY 372 to US 287 / WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Road Conditions for December 22, 2024, at 6:24 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 22, 2024, at 6:24 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 21, 2024, at 6:36 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 21, 2024, at 6:36 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 20, 2024, at 6:34 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 20, 2024, at 6:34 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 19, 2024, at 6:28 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 19, 2024, at 6:28 a.m.