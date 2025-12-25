Road Conditions for December 25, 2025, at ? a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting wind
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting wind
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting wind
I-80 East
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk from Creston Junction to Rawlins. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk over risk at Elk Mountain. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Cove Road and Quealy Dome. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry between between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Wet, slick in spots with rain, fog between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Wet, slick in spots, slush with rain from Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
- Wet with rain from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Wet with rain, strong winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet with rain, strong winds between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Wet with rain, strong winds from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Wet with rain, strong winds from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with strong winds from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT