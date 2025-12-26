Road Conditions for December 26, 2025, at 6:43 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry with snowfall from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk from Creston Junction to Rawlins. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk over risk at Elk Mountain. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Cove Road and Quealy Dome. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry by with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk Cheyenne. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 2000 GVW due to gusting winds
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in spots, black ice between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots, black ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Wet, slick in spots, black ice from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Wet, slick in spots, black ice between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick in spots, from Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
- Wet from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry with strong winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds.
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds.
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds.
- Dry with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789. Closed to all high profile vehicles under 50000 GVW due to gusting winds.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT