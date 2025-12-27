Road Conditions for December 27, 2025, at 7:30 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from the Utah state Line and Evanston
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Wet between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Wet between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Wet between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Wet between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Slick with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow at Elk Mountain
  • Slick with snowfall, limited visibility between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
  • Wet with snowfall between Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick with snowfall between between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Slick between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Slick between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick with fog, black ice from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow from Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
  • Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick with strong winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry with strong winds from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry with strong winds from Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Slick between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick with snowfall, fog between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47. Chain Law Level 1
  • Slick between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. Chain Law Level 1
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

