Road Conditions for December 28, 2025, at 7:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Slick in spots between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Slick in spots between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Wet from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick in spots, black ice, at Elk Mountain
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford
- Wet with snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Wet with snowfall from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Wet with snowfall Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick, black ice from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick, black ice between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick from Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORIES]
- Slick, black ice from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Slick in spots from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Alcova to WY 487
- Slick with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots, black ice between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47. Chain Law Level 1
- Slick between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate. Chain Law Level 1
- Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT