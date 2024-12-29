Road Conditions for December 29th, 2024 at 6:09 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet slick in spots (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Wet, slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Wet, slick in spots between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Slick with slush between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Wet, slick in spots between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
  • Dry with dangerous winds, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall and dangerous winds, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES with strong winds at Elk Mountain.
  • Slick with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES across Arlington.
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
  • Dry with dangerous winds, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick in spots with strong winds, between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Dry with strong winds, from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Dry with strong winds, from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Dry by Cheyenne.

US 191

  • Slick (NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL ADVISORY) between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
  • Slick with drifted snow (NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL ADVISORY) between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
  • Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
  • Slick with snowfall between Farson and WY 351.
  • Slick with fog (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between WY 351 and Pinedale.
  • Slick with snowfall (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Slick with snowfall, fog, limited visibility (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) in spots between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
  • Slick with snowfall (FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
  • Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
  • Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
  • Dry between Alcoa to WY 487.
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper.

South Pass

  • Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson.
  • Slick (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

