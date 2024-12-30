Road Conditions for December 30th, 2024 at 6:49 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick in spots slush (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick in spots (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins.
- Wet with dangerous winds, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
- Slick in spots with and dangerous winds, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES with strong winds at Elk Mountain.
- Slick with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES across Arlington.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome.
- Dry with dangerous winds, EXTREME BLOW OVER RISK ADVISORY, CLOSED TO ALL HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Dry with strong winds, from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Dry with strong winds, from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry with strong winds by Cheyenne.
US 191
- Slick with snowfall (NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL ADVISORY) between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502.
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall (NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL ADVISORY) between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513.
- Slick in spots (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Slick in spots (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson.
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351.
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between WY 351 and Pinedale.
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick with blowing snow (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) in spots between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant.
- Slick (BLACK ICE, FALLING ROCK ADVISORY) between Bondurant and Hoback Junction.
- Slick (BLACK ICE ADVISORY) between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole.
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23.
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont.
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City.
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock.
- Dry with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Pathfinder Road to Alcova.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Alcoa to WY 487.
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper.
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson.
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate.
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT