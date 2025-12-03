Road Conditions for December 3rd, 2025 at 5:50 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 3rd, 2025 at 5:50 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet with snowfall from the Utah state Line and Evanston
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall and blowing snow at Elk Mountain
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, and limited visibility between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
  • Slick with snowfall between Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Slick with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick with snowfall and blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Slick with snowfall and blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Slick with snowfall and limited visibility from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Slick in spots with snowfall by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Slick between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Wet, slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK AND BLACK ICE ADVISORIES]
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Slick with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Slick with snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Slick with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Alcova to WY 487
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Wet, slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick with snowfall from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick with snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, fog, blowing snow, and limited visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for December 2nd, 2025 at 6:03 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 2nd, 2025 at 6:03 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 1st, 2025 at 6:28 a.m.

Road Conditions for December 1st, 2025 at 6:28 a.m.

BLM Warns Recreationists of Fire Danger

BLM Warns Recreationists of Fire Danger

Red Flag Warning Issued by National Weather Service Thursday

Red Flag Warning Issued by National Weather Service Thursday