Road Conditions for December 3rd, 2025 at 5:50 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet with snowfall from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall and blowing snow at Elk Mountain
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, and limited visibility between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Slick with snowfall between Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Slick with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick with snowfall and blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick with snowfall and blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick with snowfall and limited visibility from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Slick in spots with snowfall by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Farson and WY 351
- Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Wet, slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK AND BLACK ICE ADVISORIES]
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick with snowfall from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Slick with snowfall from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Alcova to WY 487
- Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet, slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick with snowfall from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick with snowfall between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, fog, blowing snow, and limited visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
For full road conditions visit WYDOT