Road Conditions for December 5th, 2025 at 5:46 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line and Evanston
- Wet, slick in spots with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, snowfall, and blowing snow at Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, snowfall, blowing snow, drifted snow and reduced visibility between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blowover risk, snowfall, blowing snow, and reduced visibility between Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blowover risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots with slush between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Wet with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry from Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789.
