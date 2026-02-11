Road Conditions for February 11, 2026, at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry from the Utah state Line to Evanston
- Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry with strong winds from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Slick in spots with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds at Elk Mountain. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Slick in spots with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between from Quealy Dome to Laramie. Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds
- Slick in spots Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Wet, Slick in spots, Black ice between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Wet with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Wet with snowfall from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with snow fall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY]
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Snowfall, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry with strong winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry with strong between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry with strong from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Dry with snowfall from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
