Road Conditions for February 12, 2024 at 7:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry with fog between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Dry near Granger
- Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Dry at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Dry visibility at Wamsutter
- Dry with fog at Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Dry with strong winds at Elk Mountain
- Dry with strong winds across Arlington
- Dry with strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry between Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick with black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova and WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Dry with fog and limited visibility between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Dry between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT