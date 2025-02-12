Road Conditions for February 12th, 2025 at 6:34 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick with snowfall at Elk Mountain
- Slick between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Slick in spots with snowfall with snowfall by Cheyenne [BLACK ICE]
US 191
- Slick in spots with snowfall and drifted snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots with snowfall and drifted snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Dry with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Dry between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry in spots between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slikc in spots with snowfall between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT