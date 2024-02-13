Road Conditions for February 13, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Dry near Granger
- Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Dry at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Dry near Wamsutter
- Dry at Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry with dangerous winds between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction. Road closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk. All High Profile Vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds and blowing snow by Elk Mountion. Roads closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk
- Dry with dangerous winds across Arlington. Roads closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk
- Dry with dangerous winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome. Road closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk
- Dry with dangerous winds between Quealy Dome to Laramie. Road closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk
- Dry with strong winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots with black ice between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Wet with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall and black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova and WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots with fog between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
