Road Conditions for February 13, 2026, at 5:45 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry with Fog, Limited Visibility from the Utah state Line to Evanston
  • Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Dry with fog between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry with fog between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry with rain between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Wet Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction.
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Dry between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road.
  • Wet between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Dry between from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick in spots Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Slick in spots between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Slick with fog between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Wet between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK ADVISORY, BLACK ICE]
  • SDry with fog from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots with fog between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry from Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Dry between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
  • Dry from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

