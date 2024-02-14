Road Conditions for February 14, 2024 at 5:45 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet and slick in spots between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick with snowfall between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Dry near Granger
- Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Dry at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Dry near Wamsutter
- Dry at Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction.
- Dry by Elk Mountain
- Dry across Arlington
- Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with fog and black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots with snowfall, fog, and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall and black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova and WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
