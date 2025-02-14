Road Conditions for February 14th, 2025 at 6:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick with snowfall between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, and limited visibility between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
- Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick in spots between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick in spots between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick in spots with strong winds from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [CLOSED TO HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blow over risk at Elk Mountain [CLOSED TO HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blow over risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [CLOSED TO HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [CLOSED TO HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Wet with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie [CLOSED TO HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES]
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick in spots from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots with drifted snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots with drifted snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick with snowfall between Farson and WY 351
- Slick with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, with blowing snow between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in spots between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Slick in spots with strong winds from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with strong winds Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry in spots between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789 [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
