Road Conditions for February 15th, 2025 at 7:05 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 15th, 2025 at 7:05 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick with snowfall between the Utah State Line and Evanston [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
  • Slick with snowfall and limited visibility between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
  • Slick between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick in spots between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick in spots between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [BLACK ICE]
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow at Elk Mountain
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [BLACK ICE]
  • Dry with snowfall between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
  • Dry with fog between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Wet, slick in spots with fog by Cheyenne [BLACK ICE]

US 191

  • Slick in spots with drifted snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Slick in spots with drifted snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Slick with snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
  • Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry with strong winds Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry in spots between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Wet and slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Wet and slick in spots between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick with fog and limited visibility between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [BLACK ICE]
  • Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789 [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for February 14th, 2025 at 6:15 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 14th, 2025 at 6:15 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 13th, 2025 at 6:54 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 13th, 2025 at 6:54 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 12th, 2025 at 6:34 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 12th, 2025 at 6:34 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 11th, 2025 at 7:38 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 11th, 2025 at 7:38 a.m.