Road Conditions for February 15th, 2025 at 7:05 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick with snowfall between the Utah State Line and Evanston [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
- Slick with snowfall and limited visibility between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
- Slick between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way [BLACK ICE]
- Slick between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [BLACK ICE]
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow at Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [BLACK ICE]
- Dry with snowfall between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry with fog between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Wet, slick in spots with fog by Cheyenne [BLACK ICE]
US 191
- Slick in spots with drifted snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots with drifted snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Slick with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale [BLACK ICE]
- Slick between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with strong winds Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry in spots between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet and slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet and slick in spots between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick with fog and limited visibility between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [BLACK ICE]
- Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789 [NO UNNECESSARY TRAVEL]
