Road Conditions for February 16, 2024 at 5:45 P.M.

I-80 West

  • Slick in spots between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Dry near Granger
  • Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Dry at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
  • Wet from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
  • Wet in spots near Wamsutter
  • Wet from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Dry between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds, black ice, and blowing snow by Elk Mountain
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow across Arlington
  • Slick in spots between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Wet with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Slick in spots with fog between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Slick in spots between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Slick in spots with snowfall by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Wet between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • No unnecessary travel advisory due to slick roads with snowfall and limited visibility between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick with snowfall and limited visibility between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots with blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap.
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Slick with snowfall between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Slick with snowfall and blowing snow from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Slick in spots between Alcova and WY 487
  • Slick with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Wet between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789

