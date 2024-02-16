Road Conditions for February 16, 2024 at 5:45 P.M.

I-80 West
- Slick in spots between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Dry near Granger
- Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Dry at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Wet from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Wet in spots near Wamsutter
- Wet from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction.
- Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds, black ice, and blowing snow by Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow across Arlington
- Slick in spots between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Wet with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick in spots with fog between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Slick in spots between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Slick in spots with snowfall by Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- No unnecessary travel advisory due to slick roads with snowfall and limited visibility between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick with snowfall and limited visibility between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Slick with snowfall between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick with snowfall and blowing snow from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Slick in spots between Alcova and WY 487
- Slick with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Wet between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots with fog and limited visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT