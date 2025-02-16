Road Conditions for February 16th, 2025 at 9:20 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick in spots between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, and blowing snow at Elk Mountain [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, and blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW]
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW]
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW]
- Slick with dangerous winds, extreme blow over risk, and blowing snow from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW]
- Slick with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW]
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blow over risk between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW]
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots with drifted snow between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots with drifted snow between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Wet, slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Wet, slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with snowfall, fog, and limited visibility between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [BLACK ICE]
- Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Wet, slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick in spots from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet, slick in spots with drifted snow and blowing snow between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet, slick in spots with blowing snow between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
