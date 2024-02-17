Road Conditions for February 17, 2024 at 6:20 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Slick in spots with fog and black ice between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Wet near Granger
  • Wet between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Slick in spots with black ice at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
  • Slick in spots with fog, black ice, and limited visibility from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
  • Slick with fog near Wamsutter
  • Slick in spots with fog from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Slick in spots between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction.
  • Slick with black ice by Elk Mountain
  • Slick with black ice across Arlington
  • Slick between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Slick with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick with blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Slick in spots between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Slick in spots between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Slick in spots by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots with blowing snow between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Slick in spots from Lamont to Muddy Gap.
  • Slick in spots between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Slick in spots between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Slick with blowing snow from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Slick in spots between Alcova and WY 487
  • Slick with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Wet, slick in spots with blowing snow between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick with Chain Law level 2 between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

