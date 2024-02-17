Road Conditions for February 17, 2024 at 6:20 A.M.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick in spots with fog and black ice between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Wet near Granger
- Wet between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick in spots with black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Slick in spots with black ice at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Slick in spots with fog, black ice, and limited visibility from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Slick with fog near Wamsutter
- Slick in spots with fog from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Slick in spots between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction.
- Slick with black ice by Elk Mountain
- Slick with black ice across Arlington
- Slick between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Slick with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick with blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick in spots between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Slick in spots between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Slick in spots by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in spots with snowfall and blowing snow between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Wet, slick in spots with blowing snow between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots with snowfall and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in spots with black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick in spots with black ice between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in spots from Lamont to Muddy Gap.
- Slick in spots between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Slick in spots between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick with blowing snow from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Slick in spots between Alcova and WY 487
- Slick with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Wet, slick in spots with blowing snow between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick with Chain Law level 2 between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT