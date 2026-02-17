Road Conditions for February 17, 2026, at 7:00 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick in Spots from the Utah state Line to Evanston
  • Slick with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk, between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk with rain between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Wet with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]

I-80 East

  • Wet with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk Creston Junction to Rawlins [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Wet with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 35000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk, between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 25000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk, between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 25000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk, between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 25000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk, from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 25000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in Spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Slick between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Blowing Snow between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Slick with Snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
  • Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock, Black Ice]
  • Wet, Slush with Snowfall with fog from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick with Snowfall, Strong Winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Slick, Slush with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Limited Visibility between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Slick, Slush with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Limited Visibility between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Slick, Slush with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Limited Visibility from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Slick, Slush with Snowfall, Strong Winds, Limited Visibility from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry with Strong Winds from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry with Strong Winds from Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry with Strong Winds between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Wet, Slick in Spots, Slush between WY 372 and Farson
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Fog, Reduced Visibility, Extreme Blow Over Risk between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Wet, Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Wet with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]

