Road Conditions for February 17th, 2025 at 6:33 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, and limited visibility between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick, drifted snow, slush with snowfall, and blowing snow between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way [BLACK ICE]
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs [BLACK ICE]
- Slick between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick with strong winds between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick in spots from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow at Elk Mountain [BLACK ICE]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [BLACK ICE]
- Slick with snowfall between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [BLACK ICE]
- Slick with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots with snowfall and fog between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick in spots with snowfall and fog from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [BLACK ICE]
- Wet between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry with fog and limited visibility by Cheyenne
US 191
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Wet, slick in spots, slush with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in spots with fog between Farson and WY 351
- Slick with fog, and limited visibility between WY 351 and Pinedale [BLACK ICE]
- Slick with fog, and limited visibility between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with snowfall, fog, and limited visibility between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [BLACK ICE]
- Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Wet, slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry with fog from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with fog from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with fog between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry with fog between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Wet, slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet, slick in spots between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [BLACK ICE]
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
