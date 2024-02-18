Road Conditions for February 18, 2024 at 7:00 A.M.

I-80 West
- Slick with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick in spots between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Slick in spots with snowfall near Granger
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Wet by Exit 111, Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Dry near Wamsutter
- Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction.
- Slick in spots by Elk Mountain
- Dry across Arlington
- Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Wet, slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick in spots with black ice between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Wet, sllick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in spots Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap.
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in spots with blowing snow from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Alcova and WY 487
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
