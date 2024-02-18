Road Conditions for February 18, 2024 at 7:00 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Slick with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Slick in spots between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Slick in spots with snowfall near Granger
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Wet by Exit 111, Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
  • Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
  • Dry near Wamsutter
  • Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Dry between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction.
  • Slick in spots by Elk Mountain
  • Dry across Arlington
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Wet, slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Wet, sllick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry from Lamont to Muddy Gap.
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow between Alcova and WY 487
  • Slick in spots with blowing snow between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789

