Road Conditions for February 18, 2026, at 7:15 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Black Ice from the Utah state Line to Evanston
- Wet between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Slick in Spots between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry, between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Wet between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Westbound: Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes. As of February 18, at 02:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 18. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
- Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk at Elk Mountain. [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Westbound: Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes. As of February 18, at 02:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 18. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
- Slick with Dangerous Winds, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Westbound: Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes. As of February 18, at 02:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 18. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
- Slick with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Westbound: Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes. As of February 18, at 02:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 18. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Westbound: Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes. As of February 18, at 02:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 18. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Westbound: Road Closed Due To Rolling Closure As of February 18 at 02:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 18. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [Westbound: Road Closed Due To Rolling Closure As of February 18 at 02:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 18. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
- Dry between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Westbound: Road Closed Due To Rolling Closure As of February 18 at 02:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on February 18. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.]
- Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Wet with Strong Winds between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with Snowfall between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick with Snowfall, Blowing Snow between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Slick with Snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry from Alcova to WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Chain Law Level 1]
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Chain Law Level 1]
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Chain Law Level 1]
- Wet with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
