Road Conditions for February 19, 2026, at 7:30 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick in Spots from the Utah state Line to Evanston
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Dangerous Winds, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds] [Westbound: Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes. As of February 19, at 03:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is between 08:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on February 19. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
- Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Black Ice, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in Spots, Black Ice between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Slick in Spots between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in Spots with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Extreme Blow Over Risk at Elk Mountain. [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry with Dangerous Winds, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick with Snowfall, Dangerous Winds, Reduced Visibility, Extreme Blow Over Risk between Quealy Dome to Laramie [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick with Dangerous Winds, Blowing Snow, Reduced Visibility from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25 [Closed to all high-profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick, Black Ice, No Unnecessary Travel at Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick with Strong Winds between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick, Black Ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351
- Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick with Snowfall, Black Ice between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick with Snowfall, Black Ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Slick from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in Spots with Strong Winds between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Slick in Spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Slick in Spots from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick in Spots from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Slick in Spots from Alcova to WY 487
- Slick between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions: As of February 18, at 09:43 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions: As of February 18, at 09:43 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions: As of February 18, at 09:43 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions: As of February 18, at 09:43 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT