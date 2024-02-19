Road Conditions for February 19, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Dry near Granger
- Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick in spots with black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Dry by Exit 111, Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Slick from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Slick in spots near Wamsutter
- Slick in spots from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction.
[Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk. All high-profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, and extreme blow over risk by Elk Mountain
[Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Slick with dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blow over risk across Arlington
[Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
[Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
[Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Wet and slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Wet and slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Wet and slick in spots with snowfall and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in spots with snowfall Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick in spots with black ice between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
[As of February 19 at 06:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours]
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
[As of February 19 at 06:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours]
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Lamont to Muddy Gap
[As of February 19 at 06:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours]
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in spots from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Slick in spots with strong winds between Alcova and WY 487
- Slick in spots with strong winds between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Wet and slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
