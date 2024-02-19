Road Conditions for February 19, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Dry near Granger
  • Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Dry by Exit 111, Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
  • Slick from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
  • Slick in spots near Wamsutter
  • Slick in spots from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Slick in spots with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk between Rawlins Exit 235 and Walcott Junction.
    [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk. All high-profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.]
  • Slick in spots with dangerous winds, blowing snow, black ice, and extreme blow over risk by Elk Mountain
    [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Slick with dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blow over risk across Arlington
    [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow, and extreme blow over risk between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
    [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Dry with dangerous winds and extreme blowover risk from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
    [Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk.]
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Wet and slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Wet and slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Wet and slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick in spots with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Wet and slick in spots with snowfall and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots with snowfall Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
    [As of February 19 at 06:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
    [As of February 19 at 06:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours]
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions from Lamont to Muddy Gap
    [As of February 19 at 06:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours]
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Dry between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Slick in spots from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Slick in spots with strong winds between Alcova and WY 487
  • Slick in spots with strong winds between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Wet and slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

