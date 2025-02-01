Road Conditions for February 1st, 2025 at 6:25 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet with snowfall between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Wet with snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
- Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Dry with blowing snow between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry with Dangerous Winds between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow at Elk Mountain [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow at Elk Mountain [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds] with strong winds Arlington
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow at Elk Mountain Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]between
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Dry with strong wings between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry with strong winds from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with strong from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with strong between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant
- Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [FALLING ROCK, BLACK ICE ADVISORY]
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with strong winds between Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with strong winds between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with dangerous winds between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with snowfall, dangerous winds, fog, blowing snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with snowfall, dangerous winds, fog, blowing snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with snowfall, dangerous winds, fog, blowing snow between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789 [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
For full road conditions visit WYDOT