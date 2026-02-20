Road Conditions for February 20, 2026, at 7:10 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall, Black Ice from the Utah state Line to Evanston
- Wet, Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
- Slick in Spots between La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick in Spots between Exit 91, Rock Springs and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek, and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Dry between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick in Spots at Elk Mountain.
- Dry between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road
- Dry between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Dry between Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
- Slick in Spots between Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry between from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry from Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Slick in Spots between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry from Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick in Spots between Daniel Junction and Bondurant
- Slick in Spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
- Wet from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with Fog in Spots from Alcova to WY 487
- Slick in Spots with Fog, Black Ice between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick in Spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Wet, Slick in Spots between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick from the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in Spots from Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry from Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT