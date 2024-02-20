Road Conditions for February 20th, 2024 at 11:30 A.M.

I-80 West
- Wet between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Wet between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Wet near Granger
- Wet near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Wet between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Wet Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Wet from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Dry near Wamsutter
- Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Wet between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Wet by Elk Mountain
- Dry with strong winds across Arlington
- Dry with strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry with strong winds from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Road Closed Due to Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Road Closed Due to Winter Conditions between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Wet between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Wet and slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots with fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Wet and slick in spots with snowfall and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in spots with snowfall Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Wet between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry No Advisories
Southpass
- Wet and slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick, Drifted Snow with Strong Winds, Fog, Blowing Snow, Limited Visibility between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47. No Unnecessary Travel.
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT