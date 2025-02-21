Road Conditions for February 21st, 2025 at 5:45 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 21st, 2025 at 5:45 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall, and limited visibility between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Slick, with snowfall, drifted snow, slush with snowfall, and blowing snow between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way [BLACK ICE]
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs [BLACK ICE]
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall with strong winds between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [BLACK ICE]
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Wet from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Wet between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
  • Slick with snowfall, limited visibility, strong winds, and blowing snow at Elk Mountain [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick with snowfall between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick in spots with snowfall , limited visibility between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road
  • Slick in spots with snowfall , limited visibility from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Slick in spots with snowfall , limited visibility from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road [BLACK ICE]
  • Wet between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry with fog and limited visibility by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Wet, slick in spots, slush with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
  • Slick between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
  • Slick in spots with fog between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick with fog, and limited visibility between WY 351 and Pinedale [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick with fog, and limited visibility between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
  • Slick with snowfall, fog, and limited visibility between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock]
  • Slick with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Wet, slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Slick in spots from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry with fog from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry with fog from Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry with fog between Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry with fog between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick with snowfall, fog, and limited visibility between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
  • Slick with snowfall, fog, and limited visibility between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick with snowfall, fog, and limited visibility between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [BLACK ICE]
  • Slick with snowfall, fog, and limited visibility between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Related Articles

Road Conditions for February 20th, 2025 at 7:23 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 20th, 2025 at 7:23 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 19th, 2025 at 6:23 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 19th, 2025 at 6:23 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 18th, 2025 at 6:25 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 18th, 2025 at 6:25 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 17th, 2025 at 6:33 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 17th, 2025 at 6:33 a.m.