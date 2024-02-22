Road Conditions for February 22nd, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Wet, Slick in Spots between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Wet, Slick in Spots between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry, Fog near Granger
  • Dry, near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Wet Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
  • Wet, from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
  • Wet, near Wamsutter
  • Wet,from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Slick in Spots between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Slick with Snowfall, Limited Visibility by Elk Mountain
  • Slick with Snowfall with strong winds across Arlington
  • Slick with Snowfall with strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Slick with Snowfall with strong winds from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick with Snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick with Snowfall between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Slick with Snowfall with strong winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Road Closed Due to Winter Conditions between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Road Closed Due to Winter Conditions between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick in Spots with Snowfall with Fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Wet and slick in spots, Slush between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick in spots with Snowfall and Fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots with Snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Wet and slick in spots with snowfall and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots with snowfall Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry

Southpass

  • Wet and slick in spots with fog between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Slick in Spots, Slush between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

