Road Conditions for February 24th, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry near Granger
- Dry near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Dry between Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Dry near Wamsutter
- Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry, between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Dry with Strong Winds, Limited Visibility by Elk Mountain, Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.
- Dry with Strong Winds across Arlington. Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.
- Dry with strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome, Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.
- Dry with strong winds from Quealy Dome to Laramie. Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles due to extreme blowover risk. All high profile vehicles under 40,000 GVW are restricted.
- Dry with strong winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in Spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick in Spots with Snowfall with Fog between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Wet and slick in spots, Slush between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots with Snowfall and Fog between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with Snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Wet and slick in spots with snowfall and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in spots with snowfall Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with Blowing Snow
Southpass
- Wet and slick in spots with Blowing Snow between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
