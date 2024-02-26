Road Conditions for February 26th, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry near Granger
- Dry near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Dry between Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Dry near Wamsutter
- Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry, between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Dry with Strong Winds, Limited Visibility by Elk Mountain
- Dry with Strong Winds across Arlington.
- Dry with strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry with strong winds from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Dry with strong winds between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Dry with strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in Spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in Spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Wet with and black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Wet with Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
- Wet between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with Strong Winds
Southpass
- Wet and slick in spots with Blowing Snow between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT