Road Conditions for February 27th, 2024 at 6:45 A.M.

I-80 West
- Slick with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston.
- Slick with snowfall, black ice between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Slick with snowfall, black ice near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick in spots, black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Wet, slick in spots, strong winds between Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
- Slick in Spots from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
- Wet, slick in spots from Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- CLOSED Rawlins to Walcott Junction
- CLOSED over Elk Mountain
- CLOSED across Arlington.
- CLOSED between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- CLOSED from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
- Slick between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
- Slick with snowfall by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick with blowing snow between Farson and WY 351
- Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, low visibility, black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick with snow, blowing snow, low visibility Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
- Slick with snowfall, black ice between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
- Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Slick with snowfall Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Slick with snowfall Alcoa to WY 487
- Slick with snowfall WY 487 to Casper
Southpass
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick, black ice, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1 between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
- Slick, black ice, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1 between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Slick, black ice between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT
