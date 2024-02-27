Road Conditions for February 27th, 2024 at 6:45 A.M.

I-80 West

  • Slick with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Slick in spots, black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Wet, slick in spots, strong winds between Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
  • Slick in Spots from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
  • Wet, slick in spots from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • CLOSED Rawlins to Walcott Junction
  • CLOSED over Elk Mountain
  • CLOSED across Arlington.
  • CLOSED between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • CLOSED from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • Slick between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • Slick with snowfall between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Slick with snowfall by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Wet, slick in spots with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Slick with blowing snow between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, low visibility, black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick with snow, blowing snow, low visibility Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
  • Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Slick with snowfall Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Slick with snowfall Alcoa to WY 487
  • Slick with snowfall WY 487 to Casper

Southpass

  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick, black ice, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1 between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick, black ice, CHAIN LAW LEVEL 1 between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Slick, black ice between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789

