Road Conditions for February 28th, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

Road Conditions for February 28th, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston.
  • Slick in spots between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Slick in spots near Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Dry between Airport, Baxter Rd, and Point of Rocks
  • Dry from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
  • Dry from Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Dry with strong winds from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry, dangerous winds, closed to light, high profile vehicles from Rawlins to Walcott Junction
  • Slick in spots, dangerous winds, blowing snow, closed to light, high profile vehicles over Elk Mountain
  • Slick with dangerous winds, closed to light, high profile vehicles across Arlington.
  • Slick, drifted snow with dangerous winds, closed to light, high profile vehicles between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Dry with dangerous winds, closed to light, high profile vehicles from Quealy Dome to Laramie.
  • CLOSED WESTBOUND, Eastbound slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd.
  • CLOSED WESTBOUND, Eastbound slick in spots, dangerous winds between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford.
  • CLOSED WESTBOUND, Eastbound slick in spots, dangerous winds between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd.
  • CLOSED WESTBOUND, Eastbound slick in spots, dangerous winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25.
  • Slick in spots by Cheyenne

US 191

  • CLOSED to thru traffic, local traffic permitted between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • CLOSED between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Wet, slick in spots, blowing snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Wet, slick in spots, blowing snow between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Wet, slick in spots, blowing snow between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick in spots, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots, black ice between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick with snowfall, black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction, Falling Rock
  • Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry with strong winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Wet with strong winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Wet with strong winds between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Wet with strong winds between Muddy Gap and Jeffery City
  • Dry Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Slick in spots with strong winds Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry with strong winds Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry with strong winds Alcoa to WY 487
  • Dry with strong winds WY 487 to Casper

Southpass

  • Wet, slick in spots, blowing snow between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility1 between the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line and Mile Marker 47.
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
  • Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/ WY 789

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Road Conditions for February 27th, 2024 at 3:00 P.M.

Road Conditions for February 27th, 2024 at 3:00 P.M.

Road Conditions for February 26th, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

Road Conditions for February 26th, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

Road Conditions for February 25th, 2024 at 6:00 A.M.

Road Conditions for February 25th, 2024 at 6:00 A.M.

Road Conditions for February 24th, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.

Road Conditions for February 24th, 2024 at 6:30 A.M.