Road Conditions for February 2nd, 2025 at 6:25 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet with snowfall between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick, Slush with Snowfall, Limited Visibility between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd [Black Ice]
- Slick by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Slick between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick with snowfall between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
- Wet between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Wet with snowfall and Dangerous Winds between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow at Elk Mountain [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Slick in spots with snowfall, dangerous winds, blowing snow at Elk Mountain [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds] with strong winds Arlington
- Wet, dangerous winds, blowing snow at Elk Mountain Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
- Dry from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Dry with strong wings between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Dry with strong winds from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry with strong from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry with strong between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Slick in spots between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Slick with snowfall between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
- Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick with snowfall between Farson and WY 351
- Slick with snowfall WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
- Slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant
- Between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Road Closed Due To Avalanche Control
As of February 02 at 05:00 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road]
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry with strong winds between Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry with strong winds between Alcova to WY 487
- Dry with strong winds between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line [Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions
As of February 02 at 05:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.]
- Between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions
As of February 02 at 05:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.]
- Between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions
As of February 02 at 05:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.]
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
