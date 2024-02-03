Road Conditions for February 3, 2024 at 8:50 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow Bigelow Rd and Exit 39 [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Slick in spots, blowing snow between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow near Granger [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Slick with snowfall Granger Jct and La Barge Rd [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport, and Baxter Rd [Black Ice Advisory, No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks [Black Ice Advisory, No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow with fog from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw [Black Ice Advisory, No Unnecessary Travel]
  • Slick, drifted snow, slush with blowing snow at Wamsutter
  • Slick in spots at Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Slick in spots at Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
  • Wet with snowfall Elk Mountain
  • Dry across Arlington
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Wet with snowfall Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick with snowfall, Fog, limited visibility between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick with snowfall, Fog, limited visibility between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Slick with snowfall, Fog, limited visibility between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Wet with rain, fog, limited Visibility between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Wet with rain and fog at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions As of February 03 at 06:58 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Wet between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Wet from Lamont to Muddy Gap
  • Wet between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Wet between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Wet with fog, limited visibility from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Wet with fog, limited visibility between Alcova and WY 487
  • Wet with fog, limited visibility between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick with snowfall between Farson and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789

