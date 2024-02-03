Road Conditions for February 3, 2024 at 8:50 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow Bigelow Rd and Exit 39 [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick in spots, blowing snow between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow near Granger [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with snowfall Granger Jct and La Barge Rd [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport, and Baxter Rd [Black Ice Advisory, No Unnecessary Travel]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks [Black Ice Advisory, No Unnecessary Travel]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow with fog from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw [Black Ice Advisory, No Unnecessary Travel]
- Slick, drifted snow, slush with blowing snow at Wamsutter
- Slick in spots at Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Slick in spots at Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Wet with snowfall Elk Mountain
- Dry across Arlington
- Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Wet with snowfall Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick with snowfall, Fog, limited visibility between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick with snowfall, Fog, limited visibility between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick with snowfall, Fog, limited visibility between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Wet with rain, fog, limited Visibility between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Wet with rain and fog at Cheyenne
US 191
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions As of February 03 at 06:58 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Farson and WY 351
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Wet between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Wet between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Wet from Lamont to Muddy Gap
- Wet between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Wet between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Wet with fog, limited visibility from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Wet with fog, limited visibility between Alcova and WY 487
- Wet with fog, limited visibility between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick with snowfall between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick with snowfall between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT