Road Conditions for February 4, 2024 at 7:45 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick in spots Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Dry near Granger
- Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick in spots between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport, and Baxter Rd [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with blowing snow at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow, limited visibility from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw [Black Ice Advisory, No Unnecessary Travel]
- Slick, drifted, strong winds, blowing snow, at Wamsutter
- Slick, drifted, strong winds, blowing snow at Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Slick, drifted, strong winds, blowing snow at Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Slick with blowing snow and strong winds with snowfall Elk Mountain
- Slick in spots with blowing snow across Arlington
- Slick between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Slick with blowing snow Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick with blowing snow between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick with blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Slick between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Slick at Cheyenne
US 191
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions As of February 03 at 06:58 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Farson and WY 351
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow, limited visibility between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick with snowfall from Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes
As of February 04 at 07:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes
As of February 04 at 05:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 9 to 11 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions and Crashes
As of February 04 at 07:23 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – from Lamont to Muddy Gap
- Slick with snowfall between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock [No Unnecessary Travel]
- Slick with between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd [No Unnecessary Travel]
- Slick in spots with snowfall from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova and WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Slick with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions
As of February 04 at 07:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 4 to 6 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions
As of February 04 at 07:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 4 to 6 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT