Road Conditions for February 4th, 2025

I-80 West

  • Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
  • Dry between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Rd
  • Dry by Exit 83, La Barge Rd and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
  • Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
  • Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
  • Dry between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks
  • Dry between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter

I-80 East

  • Dry with dangerous winds from Creston Junction to Rawlins
  • Dry with Dangerous Winds between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry, dangerous winds, at Elk Mountain [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry, dangerous winds at Elk Mountain [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with Dangerous winds between Arlington [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous winds, at Elk Mountain Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome [Extreme Blow Over, Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Dry with dangerous from Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Dry with strong wings between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Dry with strong winds from Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry with strong from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry with strong between Exit 348, Otto Rd, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry by Cheyenne

US 191

  • Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
  • Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
  • Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd.
  • Dry between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Wet Slick in spots WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Wet Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Jct.
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow between Daniel Jct. and Bondurant
  • Slick with snowfall Between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Wet, slush, rain between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Dry with strong winds between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Dry with strong winds between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Dry with strong winds between Lamont and Muddy Gap
  • Dry with strong winds from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
  • Dry with strong winds from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
  • Dry between Pathfinder Road to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova to WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 to Casper

South Pass

  • Dry between WY 372 and Farson
  • Between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette Cty Line [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47 [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds
  • Between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate [Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds]
  • Between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789 Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds.]

For full road conditions visit WYDOT

