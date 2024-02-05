Road Conditions for February 5, 2024 at 8:10 a.m.

I-80 West
- Wet with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick in spots with snowfall Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Dry near Granger
- Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Dry at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Slick in spots from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw
- Dry at Wamsutter
- Slick in spots at Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Dry with strong winds at Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Dry with strong winds at Elk Mountain
- Dry across Arlington
- Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Slick in spots between Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick in spots between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry at Cheyenne
US 191
- Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions As of February 03 at 06:58 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
- Wet, slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd [Black Ice Advisory]
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson [Black Ice Advisory]
- Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
- Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick with snowfall Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Slick in spots with blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Slick in spots from Lamont to Muddy Gap
- Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Dry with strong winds between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Dry with strong winds from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova and WY 487
- Dry between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Wet, slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots, drifted snow with strong winds, blowing snow between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT