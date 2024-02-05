Road Conditions for February 5, 2024 at 8:10 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Wet with snowfall between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Slick in spots with snowfall Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Dry near Granger
  • Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Dry at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
  • Slick in spots from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw
  • Dry at Wamsutter
  • Slick in spots at Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Dry with strong winds at Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
  • Dry with strong winds at Elk Mountain
  • Dry across Arlington
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Slick in spots between Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick in spots between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick in spots between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Road Closed Due To Winter Conditions As of February 03 at 06:58 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road – between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
  • Wet, slick in spots between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson [Black Ice Advisory]
  • Wet, slick in spots between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick with snowfall Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots with blowing snow between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Slick in spots from Lamont to Muddy Gap
  • Dry between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Dry with strong winds between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Dry with strong winds from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova and WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Wet, slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Farson and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in spots, drifted snow with strong winds, blowing snow between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789

