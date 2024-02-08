Road Conditions for February 8, 2024 at 6:50 a.m.

I-80 West
- Slick with fog and black ice between the Utah state line and Evanston
- Slick with black ice between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
- Wet, slick in spots with black ice between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
- Slick with black ice near Granger
- Slick in spots with black ice between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, and black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport, and Baxter Rd
- Slick with slush and black ice at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
- Slick with blowing snow and black ice from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw. No unnecessary travel advisory between Point of Rocks and Exit 142
- Slick with black ice at Wamsutter
- Slick with blowing snow and black ice at Wamsutter to Creston Junction
I-80 East
- Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
- Slick with snowfall, drifted snow, strong winds, blowing snow, and limited visibility at Elk Mountain
- Slick with snowfall, drafted snow, strong winds, blowing snow, and limited visibility across Arlington
- Slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
- Dry with strong winds between Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
- Slick with snowfall, strong winds and blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
- Slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds at Cheyenne
US 191
- Slick with snowfall, drifted snow, and blowing snow between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
[Road Closed to Thru Traffic, Local Traffic Permitted]
- Wet, slick in spots, snowfall, and blowing snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
- Slick with black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots with black ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
- Slick in spots with black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
- Slick in spots with rain between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Road closed between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23, estimated opening is unknown
- Road closed between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont, estimated opening is unknown
- Road closed from Lamont to Muddy Gap, estimated opening is unknown
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
- Slick in spots from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
- Slick in spots between Alcova and WY 487
- Slick in spots between WY 487 and Casper
Southpass
- Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Farson and Mile Marker 47
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789
For full road conditions visit WYDOT