Road Conditions for February 8, 2024 at 6:50 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick with fog and black ice between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Slick with black ice between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Wet, slick in spots with black ice between Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Slick with black ice near Granger
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Slick with snowfall, blowing snow, and black ice between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 11, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Slick with slush and black ice at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
  • Slick with blowing snow and black ice from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw. No unnecessary travel advisory between Point of Rocks and Exit 142
  • Slick with black ice at Wamsutter
  • Slick with blowing snow and black ice at Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
  • Slick with snowfall, drifted snow, strong winds, blowing snow, and limited visibility at Elk Mountain
  • Slick with snowfall, drafted snow, strong winds, blowing snow, and limited visibility across Arlington
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Dry with strong winds between Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Slick with snowfall between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Slick with snowfall, strong winds and blowing snow between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick with snowfall, drifted snow, and blowing snow between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
    [Road Closed to Thru Traffic, Local Traffic Permitted]
  • Wet, slick in spots, snowfall, and blowing snow between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Slick with black ice between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Farson and WY 351
  • Slick in spots with black ice between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Slick in spots with rain between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Road closed between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23, estimated opening is unknown
  • Road closed between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont, estimated opening is unknown
  • Road closed from Lamont to Muddy Gap, estimated opening is unknown
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Slick in spots with snowfall between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Slick in spots from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Slick in spots between Alcova and WY 487
  • Slick in spots between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Slick in spots with snowfall between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in spots with strong winds and blowing snow between Farson and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in spots between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789

