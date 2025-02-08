Road Conditions for February 8th, 2025 at 6:45 a.m.

I-80 West
- Dry between the Utah State Line and Evanston
- Slick between Exit 18, US 189 and Exit 30, Bigelow Road [Black Ice]
- Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Road and Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way
- Dry between Exit 91, Flaming Gorge Way and Exit 104, Rock Springs
- Dry between Exit 104, Rock Springs and Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads
- Slick between Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads and Point of Rocks [Black Ice]
- Slick between Exit 142, Bitter Creek and Wamsutter
I-80 East
- Dry from Creston Junction to Rawlins
- Slick in spots with snowfall between Rawlins and Exit 235, Walcott Junction
- Slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow at Elk Mountain
- Slick with snowfall, strong winds, blowing snow between Arlington and Cooper Cove Road [Black Ice]
- Slick with snowfall and blowing snow between Cooper Cove Road and Quealy Dome
- Wet, slick in spots with snowfall from Quealy Dome to Laramie
- Slick between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road [Black Ice]
- Slick from Exit 323, Happy Jack Road, and Exit 335, Buford
- Slick in spots from Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Road
- Dry between Exit 348, Otto Road, and Exit 359, Junction I-25
- Dry by Cheyenne
US 191
- Dry between Mile Marker 513 and Mile Marker 502
- Dry between Utah State Line and Mile Marker 513
- Dry between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road
- Slick in spots between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Road and Farson
- Dry between Farson and WY 351
- Slick in spots between WY 351 and Pinedale
- Slick in spots between Pinedale and Daniel Junction
- Slick, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow between Daniel Junction and Bondurant [Black Ice]
- Slick with snowfall, blowing snow and limited visibility between Bondurant and Hoback Junction [Falling Rock, Black Ice]
- Slick in spots between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole
Rawlins to Casper
- Dry between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
- Dry between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
- Dry between Lamont and Muddy Gap
- Dry from Muddy Gap to Independence Rock
- Dry from Independence Rock to Pathfinder Road
- Dry Pathfinder Road to Alcova
- Dry between Alcova to WY 487
- Slick in spots between WY 487 to Casper
South Pass
- Dry between WY 372 and Farson
- Slick in spots between Farson and the Fremont/Sublette County Line
- Slick with blowing snow between the Fremont/Sublette County Line and Mile Marker 47
- Slick with blowing snow between Mile Marker 47 and Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate
- Dry between Mile Marker 63, Westbound Closure Gate, and US 287/WY 789
