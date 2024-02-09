Road Conditions for February 9, 2024 at 7:00 a.m.

I-80 West

  • Slick with snowfall and black ice between the Utah state line and Evanston
  • Dry between Bigelow Rd and Exit 39
  • Dry Exit 39 and the Sweetwater County Line
  • Dry near Granger
  • Dry between Granger Jct and La Barge Rd
  • Dry between Exit 83, La Barge Rd to Exit 111, Airport, and Baxter Rd
  • Dry at Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Rd and Point of Rocks
  • Dry with fog and limited visibility from Point of Rocks to Patrick Draw.
  • Wet with fog and limited visibility at Wamsutter
  • Wet with fog and limited visibility at Wamsutter to Creston Junction

I-80 East

  • Dry between Rawlins exit 235 and Walcott Junction
  • Dry with fog at Elk Mountain
  • Slick with snowfall across Arlington
  • Dry between Cooper Cove Rd and Quealy Dome
  • Dry between Quealy Dome to Laramie
  • Dry between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd
  • Dry between Exit 323, Happy Jack Rd, and Exit 335, Buford
  • Dry between Exit 335, Buford, and Exit 348, Otto Rd
  • Dry between Exit 348, Otto Rd and Exit 359, Junction I-25
  • Dry at Cheyenne

US 191

  • Slick with snowfall and drifted snow between Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate and I-80
    [Road Closed to Thru Traffic, Local Traffic Permitted]
  • Wet between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd
  • Wet between Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd and Farson
  • Dry between Farson and WY 351
  • Dry between WY 351 and Pinedale
  • Dry with fog between Pinedale and Daniel Jct
  • Slick in spots with snowfall, fog, and limited visibility between Daniel Jct and Bondurant
  • Slick in spots between Bondurant and Hoback Junction
  • Wet with snowfall between Hoback Junction to Jackson Hole

Rawlins to Casper

  • Slick in spots with fog between Rawlins and Mile Marker 23
  • Slick in spots with fog between Mile Marker 23 and Lamont
  • Slick in spots from Lamont to Muddy Gap, estimated opening is unknown
  • Dry with snowfall between Muddy Gap and Independence Rock
  • Dry with snowfall between Independence Rock and Pathfinder Rd
  • Dry from Pathfinder Rd to Alcova
  • Dry between Alcova and WY 487
  • Dry between WY 487 and Casper

Southpass

  • Wet and slick in spots between WY 372 and Farson
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Farson and Mile Marker 47
  • Slick in spots with black ice between Mile Marker 47 and US 287 / WY 789

